'Europe won't compromise with US over Iran sanctions'

Europe 'will not compromise' with US over Iran sanctions: Macron

AFP
AFP, United Nations,
  • Sep 22 2020, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 23:44 ist

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Europe would not compromise with the United States over Washington's move to reactivate sanctions on Iran, warning the so-called snapback could undermine the UN Security Council and increase Middle East tensions.

"We will not compromise on the activation of a mechanism that the United States is not in a position to activate on its own after leaving the agreement," Macron told the UN General Assembly's 75th session by video from Paris.

"This would undermine the unity of the Security Council and the integrity of its decisions, and it would run the risk of further aggravating tensions in the region,"

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Emmanuel Macron
European Union
France
United States
Iran

What's Brewing

Amazon India adds four vernacular languages

Amazon India adds four vernacular languages

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

Indian girls turn to football to tackle child marriage

Indian girls turn to football to tackle child marriage

 