Family of 10 dead in fire at Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Family of 10 dead in fire at Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The dead and injured belong to the same family, rescue officials from lower Kohistan and Shangla districts said

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Mar 17 2023, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 17:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 10 people of a family were killed and three injured when the roof of their house collapsed after catching fire in the mountainous district of northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Friday, rescue authorities said.

The fire occurred due to short-circuiting, officials in the Seri Pattan area of the lower Koshistan district said.

The dead and injured belong to the same family, rescue officials from lower Kohistan and Shangla districts said.

Three persons were rescued during the search and rescue operation.

The injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the district hospital.

The majority of the houses in mountainous districts of the province are made of wooden materials.

Governor KPK Haji Ghulam Ali and caretaker chief minister Muhammad Azam Khan expressed their grief and sorrow over the tragic incident.

Pakistan
Fire
World news

