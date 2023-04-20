Flash of light above Kyiv sparks buzz about aliens

Flash of light above Kyiv sparks buzz about falling satellite, aliens

The Ukrainian air force, responsible for trying to down missiles and drones fired by Russia, said a satellite or a meteorite could be responsible

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 20 2023, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 07:57 ist
The footage prompted several memes about aliens and unidentified flying objects. The Kyiv city military administration, citing what it called preliminary information, said it was a crashing NASA satellite. Credit: Twitter/@kiraincongress

The night sky above wartime Kyiv was lit up by a flash of light on Wednesday, social media channels said, prompting speculation that a crashing satellite or even aliens might be responsible.

Four short video clips posted to a Telegram channel by journalist and blogger Anatolii Sharii showed the sky suddenly illuminated by a bright light. In one clip, a flaming object appeared to be crashing to the ground.

The footage prompted several memes about aliens and unidentified flying objects. The Kyiv city military administration, citing what it called preliminary information, said it was a crashing NASA satellite.

A NASA spokesman denied this, saying there appeared to be some confusion over an earlier announcement the agency had made about bringing a retired satellite out of orbit in the early hours of Thursday morning Kyiv time.

The Ukrainian air force, responsible for trying to down missiles and drones fired by Russia, said a satellite or a meteorite could be responsible.

"Please do not use official air force symbols to create memes for the enemy to enjoy!" it said in a message.

Minutes earlier, presidential advisor Andriy Yermak had posted an emoji of a UFO. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Alien
Satellites
Ukraine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Trump likely won't attend trial over rape claim: lawyer

Trump likely won't attend trial over rape claim: lawyer

Non-tech firms ride to rescue of laid-off techies

Non-tech firms ride to rescue of laid-off techies

Democracy: US needs a rethink

Democracy: US needs a rethink

Our autocratic public institutions

Our autocratic public institutions

Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale

Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale

US sending $325 million in more military aid to Ukraine

US sending $325 million in more military aid to Ukraine

Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood

Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood

TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list

TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list

Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years

Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years

South Asia home to highest number of child brides: UN

South Asia home to highest number of child brides: UN

 