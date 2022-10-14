Forget work from home, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 14 2022, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 21:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

With the pandemic settling down, the trend of work from home it brought with itself has now lost its novelty. As more and more companies offer hybrid modes of work, a pub in the UK has come up with an option of work from pub (WFP)!

Fuller’s brewery chain in the UK has begun to offer special WFP packages that start at just £10 (Rs 933 approx) per day, inclusive of lunch and of course, a drink! Another famous brewery chain that runs under the name of Young’s offers a package of working at the pub at the rate of £15 per day. 

A lot of such pubs offer quiet spaces, WiFi, charging points, and unlimited hot and soft drinks as per an article in The Guardian. 

This change of work environment has come as a refreshing change to some. “I find working from the kitchen table soul-destroying. The pub is great for its laid back atmosphere, and the best bit is that you get to bond with other pub workers over a beer at the end of the day,” a visitor named Luke McMillan told the publication. 

While work from home definitely helps people save a lot on transportation costs, WFP saves them from spending several pounds towards their energy bills. 

Another such working professional, James Bore, who often works from pubs, told the publication that it is easier to work from the pub as it rids him of the distractions of “gardening, the fridge and the cats.”

This move comes in the wake of decisions by many suppliers cancel long-term fixed price contracts with pubs in the UK. Many pubs have already witnessed doubling of bills, especially the country clubs that are only minimally supported by the government.

With the pubs now offering the WFP option, a boost in revenue is anticipated.

 

