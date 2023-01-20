Former soldier kills 5, shoots himself in Georgia

Former soldier kills 5 including police officer and shoots himself in Georgia

Georgian media identified the shooter as a former Georgian soldier who had served in the country's contingent in Afghanistan

Reuters
Reuters, Tbilisi,
  • Jan 20 2023, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 15:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Georgian man killed five people including a police officer after opening fire from the balcony of a residential building, then turned his gun on himself, the Georgian interior ministry said on Friday.

The motive for the shooting in the town of Sagarejo, east of the capital Tbilisi, was not clear.

Also Read | Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart, one person injured

"Additional police teams were mobilized at the scene of the incident, as well as a special unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Upon their arrival, the accused person allegedly committed suicide with a firearm," the ministry said.

Georgian media identified the shooter as a former Georgian soldier who had served in the country's contingent in Afghanistan.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Georgia
World news
Crime
Terrorism

What's Brewing

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

 