Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart, one person injured

No officers were reported to have been wounded

AP
AP, Evansville ,
  • Jan 20 2023, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 14:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man opened fire on police inside an Indiana Walmart before he was shot and killed by officers late Thursday, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of an active shooter around 10 pm at the store on South Red Bank Road in Evansville, WFIE-TV reported.

Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray said police entered the building and were fired upon by a male suspect.

Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter for 'Rust' shooting

Officers returned fire and killed the gunman, Gray said.

No officers were reported to have been wounded.

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside Houston club

At least one other person was shot and transported to a hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known, Gray said, adding that there could could be additional victims.

Evansville, a city of around 116,000 residents on the Ohio River, is located 172 miles (276 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

