Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart, one person injured

A man opened fire on police inside an Indiana Walmart before he was shot and killed by officers late Thursday, authorities said.
Police responded to a report of an active shooter around 10 pm at the store on South Red Bank Road in Evansville, WFIE-TV reported.
Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray said police entered the building and were fired upon by a male suspect.
Officers returned fire and killed the gunman, Gray said.
No officers were reported to have been wounded.
At least one other person was shot and transported to a hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known, Gray said, adding that there could could be additional victims.
Evansville, a city of around 116,000 residents on the Ohio River, is located 172 miles (276 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.
