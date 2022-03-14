Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19

Former US President Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19

  • Mar 14 2022, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 01:38 ist
Former US President Barack Obama said on Sunday he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat.

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama wrote on Twitter.

"Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative."

