G20 Summit Live: Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrives in Indonesia

Indonesia on Tuesday will host the G20 leaders' summit, gathering the globe's most powerful figures together on the resort island of Bali instead of the traffic-clogged capital Jakarta. Seventeen world leaders -- bar Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the leaders of Mexico and Brazil -- will seek solutions to myriad global crises on the Muslim-majority country's mostly Hindu "Island of Gods". Track all updates on the G20 summit in Indonesia, only with DH!