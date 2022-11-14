G20 Summit Live: Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrives in Indonesia

Indonesia on Tuesday will host the G20 leaders' summit, gathering the globe's most powerful figures together on the resort island of Bali instead of the traffic-clogged capital Jakarta. Seventeen world leaders -- bar Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the leaders of Mexico and Brazil -- will seek solutions to myriad global crises on the Muslim-majority country's mostly Hindu "Island of Gods". Track all updates on the G20 summit in Indonesia, only with DH!
Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrives in Indonesia
For host Indonesia, a G20 summit dogged by Russia-Ukraine rancour
Group of 20 leaders meet on Tuesday under very different circumstances than those host Indonesia envisioned when it began planning the summit last year, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine hanging over proceedings even in the absence of Russia's leader.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday arrived in the Indonesian resort island of Bali to attend theG20leaders' summit, which officially kicks of on Tuesday.
Xi is due to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden later on Monday.
Biden, Xi prepare to meet ahead of G20 summit overshadowed by Ukraine
The two leaders are expected to discuss Taiwan, Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions, issues that will also loom over theG20that opens on Tuesday without Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance.
Biden to set 'guardrails' in Xi superpower summit
US President Joe Biden meets China's Xi Jinping in Bali on Monday hoping to set "guardrails" for relations between the world's two largest economies as they vie for international primacy.
The US-China superpower sitdown, on the sidelines of theG20summit, will be the first face-to-face between the pair since Biden took office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Bali to attend the G20 summit
China, Australia to hold first summit in years
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, the first leaders meeting between the two countries after years of soured relations.
Britain to urge G20 to take coordinated action on economic instability
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call on the Group of 20 (G20) for coordinated action to address international economic instability and the rising cost of living in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, his government said on Monday.
Sunak is due to attend aG20summit on the Indonesian island of Bali on Tuesday.
"Every household on the planet is feeling the impact of Putin's war," the British government said in a statement issued by its embassy in Indonesia, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin and pointing to sky-rocketing energy bills that are weighing on global growth.