GAVI signs Covid-19 vaccine supply deals with Sinovac, Sinopharm for COVAX

The GAVI alliance said on Monday it had signed two advance purchase agreements with Chinese drugmakers Sinopharm and Sinovac to provide Covid-19 vaccines to the COVAX programme immediately.
"The agreements, which come at a time when the Delta variant is posing a rising risk to health systems, will begin to make 110 million doses immediately available to participants of the COVAX Facility, with options for additional doses," GAVI said in a statement.
