GAVI signs vaccine supply deals with Sinovac, Sinopharm

GAVI signs Covid-19 vaccine supply deals with Sinovac, Sinopharm for COVAX

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Jul 12 2021, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 16:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

The GAVI alliance said on Monday it had signed two advance purchase agreements with Chinese drugmakers Sinopharm and Sinovac to provide Covid-19 vaccines to the COVAX programme immediately.

"The agreements, which come at a time when the Delta variant is posing a rising risk to health systems, will begin to make 110 million doses immediately available to participants of the COVAX Facility, with options for additional doses," GAVI said in a statement.

