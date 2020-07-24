Germany to offer free Covid-19 tests to returnees

Germany to offer free coronavirus tests to returning travellers

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 24 2020, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 19:51 ist

Germany will offer free coronavirus tests to all returning travellers in new measures agreed Friday, as concerns grow over a surge due to summer travel.

"Those returning from risk countries should be tested, and those returning from non-risk countries will also have the option," said Berlin health minister Dilek Kalayci after the measures were agreed by the health ministers of Germany's 16 states.

She said the tests would initially be non-mandatory and the cost would be covered by the state in all cases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Germany
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

First photos of multiple planets around a star unveiled

First photos of multiple planets around a star unveiled

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

 