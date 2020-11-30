Giant Japanese robot spurs hopes for tourism after coronavirus hit

Giant Japanese robot spurs hopes for tourism amid Covid

It will be the centrepiece of the Gundam Factory Yokohama, a tourist attraction that opens on December 19

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Nov 30 2020, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 20:34 ist
A Gundam robot is displayed during sunset at the Gundam factory in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture. Credit: AFP Photo

An 18-metre (60-foot) "Gundam" robot that can walk and move its arms was unveiled in Japan on Monday amid hopes that it will help invigorate tourism hit by Covid-19.

The robot is modelled after a figure in "Mobile Suit Gundam", a Japanese cartoon first launched in the late 1970s about enormous battle robots piloted by humans. The series spawned multiple spin-offs and toys and gained a worldwide following.

It will be the centrepiece of the Gundam Factory Yokohama, a tourist attraction that opens on December 19 in the port city.

"I hope this will lead to stimulating tourism demand and revitalising local areas," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

"Of course, we now have the coronavirus issue. I want people to tackle endeavours like this while making an effort to prevent the spread of infection." 

