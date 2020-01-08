Hope this will be memorable lesson for America: Hatami

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jan 08 2020, 16:34pm ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2020, 16:34pm ist

Iran's response to U.S. retaliation to Tehran's missile attacks on American targets in Iraq will be proportional, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami told state television.

"We used short range missiles ... I hope this will be a memorable lesson for America," Hatami said in reference to Wednesday's Iranian strikes on U.S. targets that followed last week's killing of an Iranian commander in a U.S. drone strike.

"Iran's response (to any U.S. retaliation) will be proportional to what America will do," he said, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump "has turned the (U.S.) Administration into a terrorist government."

