Imran Khan discovers 11 new nations at 47-member UNHRC

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan commended 58 UNHRC, but there are only 47 members in it, thus introducing the world to 11 new nations he discovered.

While commending the Council, he said on twitter, "I commend the 58 countries that joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council on 10 Sept reinforcing demands of int community for India to stop use of force, lift siege, remove other restrictions, respect & protect Kashmiris' rights & resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions."

The message was tweeted both in English and Urdu.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, pointed out in the weekly media briefing, "The list of countries, you have to ask them, we do not have the list."

"You have to understand that UNHRC has 47 members, including India and Pakistan. I think, they have gone beyond this community (UNHRC) to the wider international community."

I commend the 58 countries that joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council on 10 Sept reinforcing demands of int community for India to stop use of force, lift siege, remove other restrictions, respect & protect Kashmiris' rights & resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 12, 2019

Imran Khan also welcomed the European Union’s call in the Human Rights Council "for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions, int law and bilateral agreements".

I welcome the EU’s call in the Human Rights Council for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions, int law and bilateral agreements. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 12, 2019

Raveesh Kumar said, "If they had got any support, you (media) would have known. And it is not a secret session of the Human Rights Council. We did not have that list."

"For them (Pakistan) to talk about human rights, for them to champion or be the voice of the international committee of Human Rights, and at the same time trampling the voices their own minority, ethnics, religion in their own country. Pakistan has no right. It (Pakistan) is in quite a desperate situation for them and that is why, I think, they are indulging in these sort of measures," he said.

"On our part, I think we are quite confident that the members of the Human Rights Council, they are are aware of our position on Article 370 and they are also aware of the steps we have taken in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure normalcy in that region," Raveesh Kumar ensured.

This is the Pakistan PM's third visit to Kashmir since August 5 - Article 370 was abrogated from the Constitution by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government - changing the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.