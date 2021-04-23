Indonesia to restrict foreign travellers from India

Indonesia to restrict foreign travellers coming from India over coronavirus

Indonesians arriving from India will be allowed to enter, but must follow stricter health protocols

Reuters
Reuters, Jakarta,
  • Apr 23 2021, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 13:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Indonesia will stop issuing visas for foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days to prevent the spread of different coronavirus strains, its chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Friday.

Indonesians arriving from India will be allowed to enter, however, but must follow stricter health protocols and quarantine, the minister said. The measures are effective Sunday. India on Friday reported the world's highest daily toll of new cases, surpassing 330,000.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indonesia
Visa
India
Tourism
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

 