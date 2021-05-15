Israel-Palestine Conflict Live: Death toll mounts in fifth night of violence in Gaza, West Bank, Israel

The death toll in the Israel-Palestine conflict rose as violence ensued for a fifth straight night. Palestinians reporting 11 killed in the occupied West Bank amid clashes between protesters and Israeli security forces. Among eight dead in Israel were a soldier patrolling the Gaza border and six civilians, including two children, Israeli authorities said. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Death toll rises as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank
Israeli planes renewed air strikes in Gaza early on Saturday and Hamas militants responded by firing rockets into Israel as their battle entered a fifth night and US and Arab diplomats sought an end to the violence.
Editorial | As tensions escalate, Israel must be restrained
Israel appears to be preparing for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. It has amassed troops and tanks close to its border with Gaza. Since early this week, Israel has pounded Gaza with artillery and airstrikes, while Hamas has responded with rocket fire. The two sides seem to be on the brink of an all-out war.
Congress urges India to proactively work towards ending hostilities between Israel, Hamas
The Congress on Friday urged India to proactively work towards cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas and restore peace with the intervention of the UN Security Council.
