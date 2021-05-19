Israel-Palestine Conflict Live: France proposes Israel-Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN

The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, on Tuesday pleaded with the world body to gather more humanitarian aid for Gaza amid intense Israeli bombing. France has proposed a resolution with the UN Security Council, in coordination with Egypt and Jordan, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict, the president's office said late Tuesday. Meanwhile, Israel's near-relentless bombing campaign has killed 217 Palestinians, including 63 children, and wounded more than 1,400 people in just over a week in the Hamas-run enclave, according to Gaza's health ministry. Stay tuned for updates.