Israel-Palestine Conflict Live: France proposes Israel-Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN

The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, on Tuesday pleaded with the world body to gather more humanitarian aid for Gaza amid intense Israeli bombing. France has proposed a resolution with the UN Security Council, in coordination with Egypt and Jordan, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict, the president's office said late Tuesday. Meanwhile, Israel's near-relentless bombing campaign has killed 217 Palestinians, including 63 children, and wounded more than 1,400 people in just over a week in the Hamas-run enclave, according to Gaza's health ministry. Stay tuned for updates.
Pogba, Diallo display Palestine flag after Manchester United match
Paul Pogba and Manchester United team-mate Amad Diallo held up a Palestine flag on the Old Trafford pitch after Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Fulham.
United midfielder Pogba appeared to be given the flag by a fan as the players made their way around the pitch during the traditional lap of honour after their last home game of the Premier League season.
The Iron Dome Air Defense System has an intercept rate of approximately 90%, says IDF
As of 19:00, since the beginning of operation "Guardian of the Walls", approximately 3,700 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory, of which approximately 540 failed launches fell in the Gaza Strip.
Heavy air strikes and rocket fire in the Israel-Gaza conflict claimed more lives on both sides as tensions flared in Palestinian "day of anger" protests in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Credit: AFP Photo
Palestinians make UN aid appeal as UNSC fails to find consensus
The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, on Tuesday pleaded with the world body to gather more humanitarian aid for Gaza amid intense Israeli bombing, as the Security Council held its fourth meeting on the conflict without issuing a statement.
Read more
Ceasefire still elusive in Israel-Gaza conflict
Israel bombarded Gaza with airstrikes and Palestinian militants kept up cross-border rocket fire, with no firm sign on Wednesday of any imminent ceasefire despite international calls to end more than a week of fighting.
Read more
Erdogan says Biden has 'bloody hands' for backing Israel
Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said US President Joe Biden had "bloody hands" because of his support for Israel in the raging conflict in the Gaza Strip.
Read more
France proposes Israel-Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN: presidency
France has proposed a resolution with the UN Security Council, in coordination with Egypt and Jordan, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict, the president's office said late Tuesday.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is in Paris for summits on Africa, agreed on the resolution in a video conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II, the statement said.