'Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad commander'

Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, militant group says

Reuters
Reuters, Gaza,
  • May 17 2021, 18:09 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 18:09 ist
A ball of fire erupts from a building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district on May 16, 2021, during massive Israeli bombardment on the Hamas-controlled enclave. Credit: AFP Photo

A top commander with the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Monday, a source in the group told Reuters.

Also read: Israel says Gaza tunnels destroyed in heavy airstrikes

The killing of Hussam Abu Harbeed, Islamic Jihad's armed commander for the northern Gaza Strip, comes amid fierce fighting between Israel and militants in the enclave, including the Islamist group Hamas. 

Israel
Gaza
Palestine
Violence
Hamas

