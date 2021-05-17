Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, militant group says

A top commander with the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Monday, a source in the group told Reuters.
The killing of Hussam Abu Harbeed, Islamic Jihad's armed commander for the northern Gaza Strip, comes amid fierce fighting between Israel and militants in the enclave, including the Islamist group Hamas.
