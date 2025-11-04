Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Farmers to get Rs 300 per quintal of paddy, Rs 400 for wheat as bonus over MSP, if we win: Tejashwi Yadav

The announcements come two days ahead of the first phase of voting in the state on November 6.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 05:58 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 05:58 IST
