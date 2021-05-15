Bombed home of top Hamas leader: Israeli Military

Israeli military says it bombed home of a top Hamas leader

Al-Hayeh is a senior figure in the Hamas political leadership in Gaza

AP, Gaza City,
  • May 15 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 23:16 ist
Israeli airstrike targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City. Credit: AFP Photo

The Israeli military said on Saturday that it bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a top leader of Gaza's ruling militant Hamas group.

The military alleged that the home served as part of what it said was the militant group's “terrorist infrastructure.” Al-Hayeh is a senior figure in the Hamas political leadership in Gaza. His fate after the strike was not immediately known.

Also Read | Israeli airstrike in Gaza destroys building with AP bureau

Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli airstrike targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets.

