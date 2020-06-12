Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes Donald Trump authorising sanctions against International Criminal Court officials

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday welcomed moves by US President Donald Trump to sanction any International Criminal Court officials who investigate US troops, as the tribunal examines alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

"This court is politicised and obsessed with carrying out a witch hunt against Israel and the United States as well as other democratic countries that respect human rights, but turns a blind eye to the world's worst human rights offenders, including the terrorist regime in Iran," Netanyahu said at a press conference.