Netanyahu welcomes Trump's sanctions on ICC official

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes Donald Trump authorising sanctions against International Criminal Court officials

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jun 12 2020, 03:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 03:04 ist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday welcomed moves by US President Donald Trump to sanction any International Criminal Court officials who investigate US troops, as the tribunal examines alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

"This court is politicised and obsessed with carrying out a witch hunt against Israel and the United States as well as other democratic countries that respect human rights, but turns a blind eye to the world's worst human rights offenders, including the terrorist regime in Iran," Netanyahu said at a press conference.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
International Criminal Court
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
United States
Israel

What's Brewing

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

 