'It's just wonderful' Tanzanian writer Gurnah says on winning Nobel Prize

Gurnah was given this honour for his "uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee"

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 07 2021, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 18:21 ist
The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million). Credit: Twitter/@NobelPrize

Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, who won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, said on Thursday it was just wonderful to win the prize and that he was honoured to be recognised with an award that has been given to such a huge list of accomplished writers.

"I think it's just brilliant and wonderful," Gurnah told Reuters when asked how he felt to win the prize. "I am very grateful to the Swedish Academy for nominating me and my work."

"It's just great - it's just a big prize, and such a huge list of wonderful writers - I am still taking it in," he said.

"It was such a complete surprise that I really had to wait until I heard it announced before I could believe it."

Asked if he was drinking champagne or dancing for joy, he said: "No" with a laugh. 

Nobel Prize
literature
World news

