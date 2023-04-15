Japan PM evacuated after bomb scare at event

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated after bomb scare at event

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 15 2023, 08:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 08:57 ist
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Reuters Photo

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated from an event Saturday morning after a blast at a Japanese port, reported Japan's NHK TV.

Kishida was giving a speech when the incident took place.

The PM has escaped unhurt and one suspect has been arrested according to reports.

More to follow...

Japan
World news
Fumio Kishida
Terrorism

