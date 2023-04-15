Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated after bomb scare at event

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated from an event Saturday morning after a blast at a Japanese port, reported Japan's NHK TV.
Kishida was giving a speech when the incident took place.
The PM has escaped unhurt and one suspect has been arrested according to reports.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The souring of personal relationships
Arming the world and aiming high
K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club
Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued for IPL match
Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world
DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook
Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's power
Soon, a polite, empathetic bot for therapy
Lookbook for summer
How they predict rain and shine