Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe showing no vital signs after apparent shooting

A sound like a gunshot was heard at the time, and a male suspect was detained at the scene

  • Jul 08 2022, 08:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 09:29 ist
Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe. Credit: Reuters Photo

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

The former leader had been delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard, national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said.

Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.

Neither the LDP nor local police were able to immediately confirm the reports.

NHK and Kyodo both reported Abe was taken to hospital and appeared to be in cardio-respiratory arrest -- a term used in Japan indicating no vital signs, and generally preceding a formal certification of death by a coroner.

Several media outlets reported that he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun. NHK reported that a man had been apprehended, though there were no immediate further details.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020.

An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe's speech.

Initial reports by local public broadcaster NHK suggested that Abe was shot during the speech. 

More to follow...

Shinzo Abe
Japan
World news

