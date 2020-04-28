Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.5% in March

Japan's jobless rate rose and the availability of jobs slipped in March, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.5% in March, up from 2.4% in February, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 2.5%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.39 in March from 1.45 in February, labour ministry data showed. The reading, which took into account a change in the survey method in January of this year, was its lowest since September 2016.

