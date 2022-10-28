Kanye back from Twitter ban after Musk takes over

Kanye West back on Twitter after suspension as Musk takes control of platform

The rapper was banned on Twitter and Meta's platforms after some of his posts were condemned as anti-Semitic

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 28 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 21:49 ist
Artist Kanye West. Credit: Reuters Photo

Rapper Kanye West's Twitter profile, which was suspended for posting anti-Semitic remarks, appeared to be back up on the platform, a day after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the social media company following his $44 billion deal.

The rapper, now known as Ye, was suspended from Twitter and Meta Platforms' Instagram last month and the platforms removed some of his online posts that users condemned as anti-Semitic.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ye, who has over 30 million followers on Twitter, has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities.

On October 8, Musk had tweeted "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" when Ye posted on the platform for the first time in two years after his Instagram account was restricted.

Musk took ownership of Twitter with brutal efficiency on Thursday, firing top executives but providing little clarity over how he will achieve the ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.

Musk, also the Tesla Inc CEO and a self-described free speech absolutist, has laid out goals to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division.

He has also said he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump, whose account was removed after the attack on the US Capitol. Trump on Friday said he was happy Twitter was in "sane hands."

Earlier in October, Ye agreed in principle to buy Parler, the social media platform popular among US conservatives.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kanye West
Twitter
Elon Musk
World news

What's Brewing

Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'

Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'

Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover

Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover

Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?

Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?

'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak

'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak

'Gandhada Gudi' review: A cathartic experience

'Gandhada Gudi' review: A cathartic experience

 