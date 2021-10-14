Indian among WHO's experts to find Covid-19 origin

Leading Indian epidemiologist among WHO's scientific advisory group for origins of novel pathogens

The members are to serve in their personal capacities to represent the broad range of disciplines relevant to emerging and re-emerging pathogens

PTI
PTI, United Nations,
  • Oct 14 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 22:34 ist

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, a leading Indian epidemiologist, has been named to an expert group launched by the WHO that will examine origins of emerging and re-emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential, including SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

Gangakhedkar, the former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is the Dr C.G. Pandit National Chair at the ICMR.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday announced the proposed members of the WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).

Also Read | India resumes export of Covid-19 vaccines 

The SAGO will advise WHO on the development of a global framework to define and guide studies into the origins of emerging and re-emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential, including SARS-CoV-2.

The global health organisation said that after careful consideration of all applications submitted to WHO, the 26 scientists who come from several countries, were selected and their names proposed for membership of the WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).

The members are to serve in their personal capacities to represent the broad range of disciplines relevant to emerging and re-emerging pathogens.

Also Read | Centre's mega outreach plan to mark 100-crore Covid vaccination mark: Report

"The emergence of new viruses with the potential to spark epidemics and pandemics is a fact of nature, and while SARS-CoV-2 is the latest such virus, it will not be the last," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"Understanding where new pathogens come from is essential for preventing future outbreaks with epidemic and pandemic potential and requires a broad range of expertise. We are very pleased with the calibre of experts selected for SAGO from around the world, and look forward to working with them to make the world safer."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World Health Organization
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
World news

What's Brewing

'Covid symptoms in 50% survivors even after recovery'

'Covid symptoms in 50% survivors even after recovery'

TB deaths on the rise again globally due to Covid: WHO

TB deaths on the rise again globally due to Covid: WHO

Salaga review: Dhananjaya roars in this crime drama

Salaga review: Dhananjaya roars in this crime drama

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

 