Let American darkness end here: Joe Biden formally accepts US Democratic Presidential nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden has formally accepted the Democratic Presidential nomination.

In his nomination acceptance speech, he said, “This campaign isn’t about winning votes, it’s about winning the heart and soul of America,”

“The question for us is simple, are we ready? I know we are,” said Biden. “This is a life-changing election, this will determine what America will look like for a long long time,” he added.

“The choice couldn’t be more clear,” the former Vice President said.

“Let American darkness, end here, tonight,” Biden said.

In his speech, he slammed Donald Trump on his response to Covid-19, and lashed out at him for his response to racial justice protests.

“I have news for him, no miracle is coming,” said Biden to Trump’s claim that the coronavirus will disappear. He said that his administration will tackle Covid-19 based on a plan he has been laying out for several months. He said that he will deploy rapid testing, make wearing masks mandatory “not as a burden but as a patriotic duty to one another,” he said.

He said that America can be defined in one word, possibilities.

“I believe there is only one way forward, as a united America.” he said.

He emphasised his economic policies would focus on “jobs and dignity”. “There is not a single thing American workers can’t do,” he said.

“He vowed equal pay for women and increased wages for all, along with increased pay for healthcare workers,” Biden said. He said that he will protect social security, medicare if he is elected. “It’ll be the work of the next President to deliver the American promise,” he added.

“I don’t have to do it alone, I will have a great Vice President by my side,” he said.

He said that he is inspired by his late son, Beau Biden, who served in the military and was federal prosecutor in the US Attorney's Office.

“I can't remain silent of complicit,” Biden said on American’s racial divide and in response to Trump’s claim that there were “wonderful people on both sides.”

Joe Biden started his political career in 1969, he was elected to represent the 4th district on the New Castle County Council. In 1972, he was elected to the US Senate. He had earlier run for President in 1988, but withdrew from the campaign in September 1987. He also considered running for President many times between 1988 and 2008.

In 2007, he ran for President but later withdrew from the race, shortly after, in August 2008, Obama picked him to be his Vice Presidential candidate and was nominated at the Democratic National Convention. He later won the post of Vice President and was re-elected for a second term and remained on till January 2017.

