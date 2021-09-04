News Live: Pramod Bhagat moves into final at Paralymics badminton men's singles

AAP's 'Kisan Mazdoor Khet Bachao Yatra' in Haryana to start from Sept 5
The Aam Aadmi Party will begin its over a week-long “Kisan Mazdoor Khet Bachao Yatra” from Rohtak on September 5, party leader Sushil Gupta said on Friday, while accusing the BJP-led dispensations at the Centre and in Haryana of showing an apathetic attitude towards farmers.
He said the yatra will cover nearly 4,000 km and stand in solidarity with farmers who are agitating against the farm laws.
(PTI)
06:29
SC collegium recommends 68 names to Centre for appointment as judges in 12 HCs
In an unprecedented decision, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana has recommended as many as 68 names in one go for appointment as judges in 12 high courts, including in Allahabad, Rajasthan and Calcutta, that are facing a severe crunch of judges.
Taliban says last Afghan holdout region has fallen, in full control of Afghanistan
Three Taliban sources said the Islamist militia had on Friday seized the Panjshir valley north of Kabul, the last province of Afghanistan holding out against it, although a resistance leader denied it had fallen.
Tokyo Paralympics: Singhraj and Manish Narwal qualify for final in Shooting P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1.
Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat beats Japan's Daisuke Fujihara, moves into final in Badminton Men's Singles SL3.
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!