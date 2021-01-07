US Capitol chaos live updates: Donald Trump asks protesters to "go home", reiterates election fraud claims

  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 03:09 ist
High drama ensued at the US Capitol as pro-Donald Trump protestors breached barricades and stormed the building as the US Congress and Senate convened for a joint session to certify Joe Biden's victory in the Presidential elections on November 3. While some lawmakers accused Trump of inciting a coup, foreign leaders also expressed concern over the state of affairs. Follow DH for live updates.
  • 03:08

    At least 1 explosive device found near US Capitol; law enforcement officials say it's no longer a threat. - AP

  • 02:59

    Trump tells supporters who stormed US Capitol: 'We love you' -AFP

  • 02:57

    US business lobby calls on Trump to 'put an end to the chaos' - AFP

  • 02:52
  • 02:50

    UK PM condemns 'disgraceful scenes' in Washington, calls for peaceful transition -AFP

  • 02:40

    "I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege," says Biden. "It's not protest, it's insurrection. The world is watching."

  • 02:38

    President-elect Joe Biden says the protests at the Capitol "borders on sedition", asks protesters to leave and allow the work of democracy to go forward

  • 02:36

    FBI deployed to help US Capitol Police protect federal property - Reuters, quoting an official

  • 02:32

    NATO Secretary-General calls for US election outcome to be respected

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday called the violent protests in Washington "shocking scenes" and said the outcome of the "democratic" US election must be respected. -Reuters

  • 02:28

    Democrats Pelosi, Schumer call on Trump to demand that all protesters leave the Capitol and its grounds immediately

  • 02:26

    Multiple officers injured at US Capitol, at least one sent to hospital - CNN

  • 02:25

    German FM urges Trump supporters 'to stop trampling democracy' -AFP

  • 02:23

    White House: National Guard, federal police en route to Capitol to assist in ending occupation by Trump supporters - AP

  • 02:16
  • 02:14

    National Guard is being deployed to US Capitol, along with other federal protective services - White House spokeswoman

  • 02:10
  • 02:06
  • 02:04
  • 02:01

    Senate parliamentary staff secured Electoral College certificates as they were evacuated from Senate chamber - Pool report

  • 02:01
  • 01:58

    Canada PM says he thinks US institutions are strong, "hopefully everything will return to normal shortly" - Reuters

  • 01:57
  • 01:54

    US lawmakers decry 'coup' as Trump supporters storm Congress -AFP

  • 01:52
  • 01:49
  • 01:48

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been evacuated and is safe - Congressional aide

  • 01:45
  • 01:40

    McCarthy says he is with Capitol Police and he heard on the radio that shots were fired about 10 or 15 minutes ago - Reuters

  • 01:34
  • 01:34
  • 01:31

    Protesters are in the Senate chamber - Pool reporter

  • 01:29

    Speaker Pelosi, DC Mayor Bowser have asked for National Guard to come to Capitol Hill to clear protesters - MSNBC

  • 01:27

    People inside US House chamber are being evacuated to a House office building -Reuters witness

  • 01:26

    C-span airs video of what it says was tear gas being fired outside the US House chamber -Reuters

  • 01:24

    US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police; security breach reported

    The US Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.

  • 01:23

    Republican senators Cotton, Johnson call violence at US Capitol unacceptable, urge Trump protesters to disperse

  • 01:21

    US Capitol Police escort members of House of Representatives from the chamber - Reuters witness

  • 01:19

    Trump tells supporters to 'stay peaceful' as protests turn chaotic -AFP