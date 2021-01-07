US Capitol chaos live updates: Donald Trump asks protesters to "go home", reiterates election fraud claims

High drama ensued at the US Capitol as pro-Donald Trump protestors breached barricades and stormed the building as the US Congress and Senate convened for a joint session to certify Joe Biden's victory in the Presidential elections on November 3. While some lawmakers accused Trump of inciting a coup, foreign leaders also expressed concern over the state of affairs. Follow DH for live updates.
At least 1 explosive device found near US Capitol; law enforcement officials say it's no longer a threat. - AP
Trump tells supporters who stormed US Capitol: 'We love you' -AFP
US business lobby calls on Trump to 'put an end to the chaos' - AFP
UK PM condemns 'disgraceful scenes' in Washington, calls for peaceful transition -AFP
"I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege," says Biden. "It's not protest, it's insurrection. The world is watching."
President-elect Joe Biden says the protests at the Capitol "borders on sedition", asks protesters to leave and allow the work of democracy to go forward
FBI deployed to help US Capitol Police protect federal property - Reuters, quoting an official
NATO Secretary-General calls for US election outcome to be respected
Democrats Pelosi, Schumer call on Trump to demand that all protesters leave the Capitol and its grounds immediately
Multiple officers injured at US Capitol, at least one sent to hospital - CNN
German FM urges Trump supporters 'to stop trampling democracy' -AFP
White House: National Guard, federal police en route to Capitol to assist in ending occupation by Trump supporters - AP
National Guard is being deployed to US Capitol, along with other federal protective services - White House spokeswoman
Senate parliamentary staff secured Electoral College certificates as they were evacuated from Senate chamber - Pool report
Canada PM says he thinks US institutions are strong, "hopefully everything will return to normal shortly" - Reuters
US lawmakers decry 'coup' as Trump supporters storm Congress -AFP
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been evacuated and is safe - Congressional aide
McCarthy says he is with Capitol Police and he heard on the radio that shots were fired about 10 or 15 minutes ago - Reuters
Protesters are in the Senate chamber - Pool reporter
Speaker Pelosi, DC Mayor Bowser have asked for National Guard to come to Capitol Hill to clear protesters - MSNBC
People inside US House chamber are being evacuated to a House office building -Reuters witness
C-span airs video of what it says was tear gas being fired outside the US House chamber -Reuters
US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police; security breach reported
The US Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.
Republican senators Cotton, Johnson call violence at US Capitol unacceptable, urge Trump protesters to disperse
US Capitol Police escort members of House of Representatives from the chamber - Reuters witness
Trump tells supporters to 'stay peaceful' as protests turn chaotic -AFP