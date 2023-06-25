Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes south of Tonga

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), EMSC said.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 25 2023, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 14:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck south of Tonga, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Sunday.

EMSC had first reported a magnitude of 6.1 for the earthquake. 

Earthquake
World news

