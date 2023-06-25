Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes south of Tonga

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck south of Tonga, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Sunday.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), EMSC said.
EMSC had first reported a magnitude of 6.1 for the earthquake.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'
Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror
Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?
Travel the universe, with the ‘Great Explainer’
Don’t question the son of the ‘Mother of Democracy’!
Kachori wali Amma: A woman's tale of beating the odds
Over 4K cross Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of Women's WC