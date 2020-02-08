'Mass shooting rampage by Thai soldier, nearly 12 dead'

Mass shooting rampage by Thai soldier, nearly 12 dead: Thai police

AFP
AFP, Bangkok,
  • Feb 08 2020, 18:55pm ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2020, 18:55pm ist

A Thai soldier killed "many" people Saturday in a mass shooting rampage in a northeastern city, police said.

"The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead," a police spokesperson told AFP, with local media reporting as many as 12 fatalities.

Mass shooting
Thailand
