Moderna seeks European nod for vaccine use in teens

Moderna seeks European drugs regulator's approval for Covid-19 vaccine's use in teens

Moderna's vaccine is already being used in the European Union for people over 18 years of age

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 07 2021, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 19:30 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Moderna Inc said on Monday it has submitted an application to the European drugs regulator seeking conditional approval for its Covid-19 vaccine's use in adolescents.

The company also said on Monday it has filed for its vaccine's authorisation in the younger age group with Health Canada and will file for an emergency use authorization with the US FDA and other regulatory agencies around the world.

Moderna's vaccine is already being used in the European Union for people over 18 years of age and vaccinating children has been considered important for reaching herd immunity against the coronavirus.

The EU last month cleared Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE's vaccine for use in children as young as 12.

Moderna's two-shot vaccine last month was shown to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17 and showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical trial.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Moderna
Europe

What's Brewing

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

 