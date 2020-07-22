Modi address at India Ideas Summit highlights: Never been a better time to invest in India, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed India Ideas Summit at US IBC. Now it is time that our partnership plays an important role in helping the world bounce back faster after the pandemic, said PM Narendra Modi. He invited investors to invest in defence, space, healthcare, insurance and technology sectors in India, claiming that there has never been a better time to invest in the country.
China's behaviour with India unacceptable: Mike Pompeo
India's recent border clash with China was the latest example of the Chinese Communist Party's "unacceptable behaviour," US. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.
Rise of India means, a rise in trade opportunities with a nation that you can trust, a rise in global integration with increasing openness, says PM Modi
India attracted foreign investment of over USD 20 billion during Covid-19 times, says PM Modi
The US-India friendship has scaled many heights in the past, says PM
“For the first time in India, there are more rural internet users than urban and there are over half a billion active internet users in the country,” says PM Narendra Modi
Ease of living as important as ease of doing business, says PM Modi
Opportunities in technology also include opportunities in the frontier technologies of 5G, big data analytics, Quantum computing, block-chain and Internet of things, says PM Narendra Modi at India Ideas Summit
We're reaching record highs in FDI every year. Each year is significantly higher than the earlier one. FDI inflows in India in 2019-20 were USD 74 billion. This is an increase of 20% from the year before that. India attracted over USD 20 billion foreign investment betweenApril and July, says PMModi
India invites you to invite in energy as India evolves into gas-based economy. There will be big investment opportunities for US companies. There're also opportunities in clean energy. To generate more power for your investment, this is the best time to enter Indian power sector: PM
India invites you to invest in finance and insurance, says PM Modi
India has raised FDI cap for investment in insurance to 49%. Now 100% FDI is permitted for investment in insurance intermediaries: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Ideas Summit hosted by US-India Business Council
PM Modi invites investors to invest in defence and space sector in India
We're raising the FDI cap for investment in defense sector to 74%. India has established 2 defence corridors to encourage production of defence equipment andplatforms: PM Modi at India Ideas Summit hosted by US-India Business Council
Civil Aviation is another area of great potential growth, the PM says at India Ideas Summit
The number of air passengers are expected to more than double within the next 8 years. The top private Indian airlines plan to include over a thousand new aircraft over the coming decade, saysPM Narendra Modi.
Global economic resilience can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities, says PM Modi at USIBC India Ideas Summit
Growth agenda must place poor, vulnerable at core: PM Modi
PM Modi invites investors to invest in Indian healthcare sector
The Healthcare sector in India is growing faster than 22 percent every year. Our companies are also progressing in production of medical-technology, telemedicine and diagnostics, saysPM Modi
Today, there is global optimism towards India and its economy, says PM Modi
This is because India offers a perfect combination of openness, opportunities & technologies. India celebrates openness in people and in governance. Open minds make open market and open markets lead to greater prosperity, he said at India Ideas Summit.
India is emerging as a land of opportunities, says PM
Let me give you one example of the tech sector. Recently, an interesting report came out in India. It said for the first time ever, there are more rural internet users than even urban internet users, saysPM Modi at India Ideas Summit
During the last six years, we have made many efforts to make our economy more open and reform oriented, says PM
Reforms have ensured increased ‘Competitiveness’, enhanced ‘Transparency’, expanded ‘Digitization’, greater ‘Innovation’ and more ‘Policy stability’, saysPM Modi
India is contributing towards a prosperous and resilient world through the clarion call of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. For that, we await your partnership, saysPrime Minister Narendra Modi at India Ideas Summit hosted by US-India Business Council
This means improved domestic capacity for manufacturing, restoring the health of the financial system and diversification of international trade, saysPM Narendra Modi.
We all agree that the world is in need ofa better future. And, it is all of us who have to collectively give shape to the future. I firmly believe that our approach to the future must primarily be a more human-centric one saysPM Modi at India Ideas Summit.
It is all of us who have to collectively give shape to the future. I firmly believe that our approach to future must primarily be a more human-centric one, saysPM Modi at India Ideas Summit by US-India Business Council.
