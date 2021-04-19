'Moscow responsible for Navalny's deteriorating health'

Moscow responsible for Navalny's deteriorating health, says UK's Dominic Raab

Raab asked for Russian opposition leader to be given access to independent medical care

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 19 2021, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 00:51 ist
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Credit: AP File Photo

British foreign minister Dominic Raab accused Moscow on Monday of being responsible for the deteriorating health of Alexei Navalny, repeating his call for the Russian opposition leader to be given access to independent medical care.

"The Russian authorities are responsible for @Navalny’s deteriorating health," Raab said on Twitter. "They must grant him immediate access to independent medical care & release him from his politically motivated imprisonment."

