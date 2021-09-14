Mullah Baradar issues audio message to say he is alive

This comes after reports that Baradar was injured or killed in clashes among the Taliban

IANS
IANS,
  • Sep 14 2021, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 08:31 ist
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Credit: AFP Photo

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, confirmed in an audio message on Monday that he is alive and not injured.

The message, tweeted by Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem, follows reports that Baradar was injured or killed in clashes among the Taliban.

"Taliban spokesman says rumours of the killing of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's Deputy PM, is not true. He has been saying the same thing about Haibatullah Akhundzada for the past 2 years, but so far in the past 2 years, no one saw him or heared from him until now," a Twitter user said.

Earlier reports said that Faiz Hameed, the head of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), had rushed to Kabul following a clash between Baradar and Haqqani-supported groups in which Baradar sustained injuries.

