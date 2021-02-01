Myanmar military seizes Yangon city hall

An AFP journalist saw five military trucks inside the city hall compound

AFP
AFP, Yangon,
  • Feb 01 2021, 09:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 09:19 ist
Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

Myanmar troops on Monday seized control of Yangon city hall, as signs grow of a coup d'etat after the military arrested the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Also read: Explained | Crisis in Myanmar after army alleges election fraud

An AFP journalist saw five military trucks inside the city hall compound, with soldiers turning people away as they arrived for work.

Myanmar
Aung San Suu Kyi

