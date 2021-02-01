Myanmar military seizes Yangon city hall

Myanmar troops on Monday seized control of Yangon city hall, as signs grow of a coup d'etat after the military arrested the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
An AFP journalist saw five military trucks inside the city hall compound, with soldiers turning people away as they arrived for work.
