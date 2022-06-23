Suu Kyi moved to prison from undisclosed location

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved to prison from undisclosed location

She has been charged with at least 20 criminal offences since she was toppled in a military coup in February 2021

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 23 2022, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 20:18 ist
Aung San Suu Kyi. Credit: AFP Photo

Myanmar's ruling military authorities have transferred deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to prison from the undisclosed location she has been held at since last year's army coup, news outlets including the BBC reported on Thursday. The BBC's Burmese-language service cited sources as saying the Nobel laureate, 77, was now being held in a separate building inside the prison.

She has been charged with at least 20 criminal offences since she was toppled in a military coup in February 2021, including multiple counts of corruption.

Reuters could not reach Suu Kyi or her representatives for comment. Her lawyers have been barred from speaking about her cases. A spokesperson for the junta did not respond to requests for comment.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Myanmar
Aung San Suu Kyi
World news

What's Brewing

Harsh Goenka finds his lookalike in Eknath Shinde

Harsh Goenka finds his lookalike in Eknath Shinde

The reign of the pigeons

The reign of the pigeons

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

10-min-delivery, sanitary pads, and our disjoined lives

10-min-delivery, sanitary pads, and our disjoined lives

DH Toon | 'Power is poison' for Uddhav Thackeray?

DH Toon | 'Power is poison' for Uddhav Thackeray?

 