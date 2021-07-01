Nine European countries clear Covishield for Green Pass

The 'Green Pass' — formally known as the EU Digital Covid Certificate — will be recognised by the members of the bloc from Thursday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 01 2021, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 12:48 ist
A vial of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: AFP Photo

Nine European nations on Thursday cleared Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine for travel.

Estonia, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Switzerland and Spain have confirmed that they will accept Covishield for the 'Green Pass' required to travel to the countries.

The “Green Pass” — formally known as the EU Digital Covid Certificate — will be recognised by the members of the bloc from Thursday. It is proof in digital format or on paper that a person has been vaccinated against the Covid-19, tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 infection or recovered from infection.

The certificate will be issued to citizens of any EU nation if they were inoculated with vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Any person having the certificate will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU.

India on Wednesday had subtly warned of retaliatory action if its citizens inoculated with Covaxin or Covishield are placed in quarantine or subjected to other travel restrictions while visiting any European Union nations.

(With DHNS inputs)

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covishield
Covid-19

