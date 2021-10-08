Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa: 'I'm in shock'

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa: 'I'm in shock'

Ressa shares the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov

Reuters
Reuters, Oslo,
  • Oct 08 2021, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 15:39 ist
Maria Ressa. Credit: Reuters file photo

Philippines journalist Maria Ressa, who won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, said she in live broadcast by Rappler, says she was stunned by the news.

"I am in shock," Ressa told a live broadcast by Rappler, the online news website she co-founded.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nobel Peace Prize
Journalist

What's Brewing

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

 