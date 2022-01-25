North Korea appears to have fired cruise missiles

North Korea appears to have fired cruise missiles

South Korea's military is assessing the launches to determine the nature of the projectiles

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 25 2022, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 10:21 ist
North Korea on Jan. 15 said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

North Korea fired what appeared to be two cruise missiles into the sea off its east coast earlier on Tuesday, Yonhap news reported citing military sources, days after a flurry of ballistic missile tests.

South Korea's military is assessing the launches to determine the nature of the projectiles, Yonhap news said. The office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately have confirmation of the report.

Cruise missile launches by the North are not banned under United Nations sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, which has defied international condemnation and conducted four rounds of ballistic missile tests, the last on January 17.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

North Korea
World news
United Nations

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

The misplaced concern on duties

The misplaced concern on duties

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

What should your resume contain?

What should your resume contain?

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

 