Norway's King Harald V, 83, taken to hospital

Norway's King Harald V, 83, taken to hospital

AFP
AFP, Oslo,
  • Sep 25 2020, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 21:03 ist
Norway's 83-year-old King Harald V. Credit: AFP Photo

Norway's 83-year-old King Harald V was admitted to hospital early Friday with a respiratory ailment, the palace said, adding that his condition was not related to the novel coronavirus.

"The king is currently being examined," the palace said in a statement. "Covid-19 has already been ruled out."

The king, who has been on the throne for 29 years, is now on sick leave and Crown Prince Haakon will take over his duties temporarily.

A keen yachtsman who has taken part in regattas including the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, King Harald and is seen by Norwegians as a unifying figure.

He has insisted he will not abdicate despite declining health that saw him spend a week in hospital in January after a bout of dizziness.

In the early 2000s, he underwent surgery for bladder cancer and later to repair a heart valve.

Harald became king on January 17, 1991 after the death of his father.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Norway
Oslo

What's Brewing

'Da Vinky' who? Mona Lisa artist trends on Twitter

'Da Vinky' who? Mona Lisa artist trends on Twitter

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

 