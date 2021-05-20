Not safe to restart international travel: WHO director

Not yet safe to restart international travel: WHO Europe chief

AFP
AFP, Copenhagen,
  • May 20 2021, 15:42 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 15:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

International travel should still be avoided as progress against the coronavirus pandemic remains "fragile", the World Health Organization's Europe director told a press conference on Thursday.

"Right now, in the face of a continued threat and new uncertainty, we need to continue to exercise caution, and rethink or avoid international travel," Hans Kluge said.

