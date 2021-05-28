Obama praises Rashford for child food poverty campaign

Obama praises Rashford for child food poverty campaign

Rashford led a campaign to end child food poverty and successfully lobbied the British government to continue providing free school meals during the holidays

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 28 2021, 08:57 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 08:57 ist
Former U.S. President Barack Obama. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former US President Barack Obama has praised England forward Marcus Rashford for his work tackling child food poverty and the two discussed by video call how young people can make an impact on society.

Last year, Rashford led a campaign to end child food poverty and successfully lobbied the British government to continue providing free school meals during the holidays.

The 23-year-old was awarded an MBE for services to vulnerable children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A lot of the young people I meet -- including Marcus -- they're ahead of where I was when I was 23," Obama said in a Zoom call organised by publishers Penguin.

"They're already making changes and being positive forces in their communities.

Also read: Rashford receives barrage of racial abuse online after Europa loss

"Even if you do something positive on a small scale, that's making a difference, and it's the accumulation of people doing positive things over time that makes us a little bit better with each successive generation."

The Manchester United forward said it was "surreal" talking to the former US President.

"I mean, it's quite surreal, isn't it? I'm sitting in my kitchen in Manchester, speaking to President Obama. But immediately he made me feel at ease," Rashford said.

"It wasn't long before I realised just how aligned our experiences as children were in shaping the men you see today - adversity, obstacles and all."

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Barack Obama
Marcus Rashford
poverty

What's Brewing

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

No end in sight as Colombia sees full month of protests

No end in sight as Colombia sees full month of protests

Vaccines and the coming third Covid-19 wave

Vaccines and the coming third Covid-19 wave

Lack of accountability is affecting cybersecurity

Lack of accountability is affecting cybersecurity

Five key battles in the Champions League final

Five key battles in the Champions League final

Bengaluru docs weigh in on alarmist message

Bengaluru docs weigh in on alarmist message

 