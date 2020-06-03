Of course black lives matter, says British PM Johnson

Of course black lives matter, says British PM Johnson

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 03 2020, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 18:35 ist

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday black lives mattered and he supported the right to protest, in a lawful and socially-distanced way, after the killing by police of George Floyd in the United States stirred widespread anger.

"Of course, black lives matter and I totally understand the anger, the grief that is felt not just in America but around the world and in our country as well," he told parliament.

"I also support, as I've said, the right to protest. The only point I would make ... is that any protest should be carried out lawfully and in this country protests should be carried out in accordance with our rules on social distancing."

Asked whether the prime minister would look into the export of riot control equipment to the US, including tear gas and rubber bullets, Johnson said he would examine any complaints.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
USA
United Kingdom
Boris Johnson

What's Brewing

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

Cyclone Nisarga makes entry from Raigad

Cyclone Nisarga makes entry from Raigad

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

 