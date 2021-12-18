Omicron variant spreading faster than Delta, says WHO

Omicron coronavirus strain spreading significantly faster than Delta, says WHO

Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Dec 18 2021, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 16:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Omicron coronavirus variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.

Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear if this is due to the virus' ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both, the WHO said in an update.

Also Read | Did Covid-19 vaccine inequity allow Omicron to emerge?

The agency designated Omicron a variant of concern on November 26, soon after it was first detected, and much is still not known about it, including the severity of the illness it causes.

"There are still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron," the WHO said. "More data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing immunity."

It added, "There are still limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron".

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Omicron
Coronavirus
Covid-19
WHO

What's Brewing

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

 