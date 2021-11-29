Omicron poses 'very high' risk, WHO warns nations

Omicron poses 'very high' global risk, countries must prepare: WHO

The UN agency, in technical advice to its 194 member states, urged them to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 29 2021, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 14:00 ist
Further research is needed to better understand Omicron's potential to escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines, WHO said. Credit: AFP Photo

The Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a "very high" global risk where Covid-19 surges could have "severe consequences" in some areas, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

The UN agency, in technical advice to its 194 member states, urged them to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups and to "ensure mitigation plans are in place" to maintain essential health services.

"Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic," the WHO said. "The overall global risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron is assessed as very high."

Further research is needed to better understand Omicron's potential to escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines and previous infections, it said, adding that more data was expected in coming weeks.

"Covid -19 cases and infections are expected in vaccinated persons, albeit in a small and predictable proportion", it added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
WHO
Omicron
World news

What's Brewing

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

 