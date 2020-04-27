Pakistan PM Imran Khan changes media team amid growing criticism

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday changed his media team for the second time since coming to power in 2018 amid mounting criticism of his government for failing to address the key issues of the country.

Prime Minister Khan appointed Senator Shibli Faraz as the new information minister of the country. Faraz is the son of eminent Urdu poet late Ahmad Faraz.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also removed and was replaced by former military spokesman Lt Gen (retied) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

She was appointed as the SAPM for information and broadcasting on April 18, 2019, after the Cabinet reshuffle.

Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry, who was the first information minister of Khan, confirmed the new appointments.

"Truly an honourable and dignified man @shiblifaraz has been appointed new Information minister of Pak, and brilliant @AsimSBajwa appointed SAPM on info both 'll make a great team.... all the best," Chaudhry said in a tweet.

Bajwa served as Director-General of the Pakistan Army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), when General Raheel Sharif was the Army chief.

He was credited for making Sharif a larger than life figure and transforming the working of the ISPR.

Bajwa is also serving as the chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) authority.

The changes were made to blunt the perception that the media handling of the government was not good and its work was not being properly highlighted.

However, many analysts still wonder how the new team would deliver until the common people feel the benefit of the steps taken by the government.

"The way these change have been made will not give a good impression and help the cause of the government," analyst Ayaz Amir told Dunya TV.

The Pakistan government has also faced criticism for its delayed reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan has 13,328 coronavirus cases while the death toll from the pandemic has reached 281, the health ministry said on Monday.

Khan was sworn in as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan in August 2018.