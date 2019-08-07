Pakistan to downgrade diplomatic ties with India

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Islamabad,
  • Aug 07 2019, 17:42pm ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2019, 19:22pm ist
Pakistan on Wednesday decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend bilateral trade after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI file photo

Pakistan on Wednesday decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend bilateral trade after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was taken at a crucial meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in Islamabad chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by top civil and military leadership, said a statement issued by the PM Office.

The Indian government on Monday abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The NSC decided to review "bilateral arrangements" with India while taking the matter to the United Nations, including the Security Council, the statement said.

Pakistan
India
Fawad Chaudhry
Imran Khan
Kashmir
International Court of Justice
Comments (+)
 