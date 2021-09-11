Pak's PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul

Pakistan's PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul from Monday: spokesman

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 11 2021, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 13:25 ist
A flight takes off from Kabul airport. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flights from Islamabad to Kabul next week, a spokesman for the airline told AFP Saturday, becoming the first foreign commercial service since the Taliban seized power last month.

"We have got all technical clearances for flight operations. Our first commercial plane, (an) Airbus A320, is scheduled to fly from Islamabad to Kabul on September 13," said PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pakistan
Kabul
Afghanistan
World news

What's Brewing

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

 