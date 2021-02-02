Pfizer sees about $15 billion in 2021 sales from Covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer sees about $15 bn sales from Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 02 2021, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 17:49 ist

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday forecast sales of about $15 billion from the coronavirus vaccine that it is making along with German partner BioNTech and raised its full-year profit forecast.

The vaccine was among the first to be authorised for emergency use in the United States and several other countries, and analysts have forecast billions in sales.

In the fourth quarter, the vaccine brought in sales of $154 million, below expectations of $462 million, according to consensus estimates compiled by brokerage Mizuho.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $3.10 to $3.20 per share, up from its prior forecast of $3 to $3.10 per share

